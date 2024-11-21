Watch Now
First snowflakes for Maryland possible Friday

BALTIMORE — Say it ain't snow! Well, at least we can say it won't be a lot of snow. Friday brings a temperature drop early in the morning. We could see overnight lows near the freezing mark, getting colder as you head north. That will be enough to get some wet snowflakes and a wintry mix for part of our area. I don't expect accumulation or slick roads. Temperatures will be too warm at the surface.

Above is one forecast model for road temperatures Friday morning. This particular model is leaning colder, but still has pavement temperatures in the mid to low 30s. Air temperatures will be in the mid 30s to near freezing near the state line. Any snow that does fall will melt quickly in the air and especially if it makes it to the ground.

The farther south you go, temperatures will be warmer. That means most near the metro and south stay all rain.

