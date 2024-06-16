First official heat wave op tap for Maryland this week

BALTIMORE — June 20 is the first day of summer and Mother Nature decided to ring in the first week of summer 2024 with a heatwave. Temps this week look to hang in the low to mid-90s to start the week and end near the triple digits.

Why is this setting up? A strong area of high pressure will set up to our south, creating a ridge in the upper atmosphere leading to a dome of heat with nowhere to go over us.

In addition to the southerly air, dew points creep back up into the 60s and 70s meaning the humidity returns. Sometimes, the air will feel sticky and steamy and a few degrees higher than the actual temperature.

Will we actually get up to 100 degrees in Maryland? The best chance looks to be Friday or Saturday. Currently, there are no active heat watches, warnings, or advisories, but that could change. Till then take plenty of breaks indoors, stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and stay safe!