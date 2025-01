BALTIMORE — The first full moon of the year gets here at 5:26 pm on Monday January 13th. Each month the first full moon gets a name. In January it is called the wolf moon. This is a homage to when wolves would howl at the moon.

Here is the name of the first full moon for each month.

A moon is called a blue moon when it is the second full moon in the same month. We will actually not have a blue moon in 2025.