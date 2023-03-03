First 6:00 PM sunset of the year

BALTIMORE — Days are getting longer as we "march" toward the first day of spring.

We hit a big milestone with our sunset. As of March 3rd our sunset will be after 6! It has been a while since we have seen a sunset this late. You have to go back almost four months to November 5th. With a 6:36 am sunrise we have 11 hours and 24 minutes of daylight after adding 2 minutes and 32 seconds today.

If you are wondering when we can hit a 7:00 pm sunset, you don't have to wait long! That happens in a little over a week on March 12th. It is not that we add that much daylight. Instead we get to that mark because we move clocks forward an hour. That does mean we lose an hour that day!