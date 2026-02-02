Finally climbing above freezing....but will it last?

After several mild winters in Baltimore, Old Man Winter showed up this year with a vengeance.

On Sunday, we surpassed nine consecutive days with temperatures staying below freezing. Today, we finally climbed above 32° for the first time since January 23rd.

That kind of cold stretch is uncommon in Baltimore. In fact, the last time we had nine or more consecutive days below freezing was January 2nd–10th, 2010.

The longest such streak on record dates all the way back to 1893, when Baltimore endured 18 straight days below freezing from January 4th through January 22nd.

So the big question: Is the milder weather here to stay?

Unfortunately, the answer is no.

Temperatures drop back into the 20s this weekend, with overnight lows struggling to stay above the single digits.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center keeps the entire Mid-Atlantic unseasonably cold through February 12th.

Now for the good news: based on Baltimore’s climatology, we’ve statistically passed the coldest time of year. Our coldest average date is January 21st, and average temperatures steadily rise as we move through February.

Hang in there—spring is slowly but surely getting closer.

Stay warm,

Dylan