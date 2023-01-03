Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Feeling like mid-April

Temps take a tumble...
abovenormal.JPG
WMAR
abovenormal.JPG
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 07:37:46-05

The calendar says it's winter but Mother Nature says "NOPE"! Spring-like temperatures continue through Thursday with highs in the 60s.

HIGHS.JPG

We have the opportunity to challenge our record highs both today and tomorrow. The record high today is 68° (2000) and Wednesday's is 70° (2000). Spots across central Maryland will experience temperatures between 20-25° above average for this time of year. It will feel like mid-April!

RECORD.JPG

Enjoy the 60s while you can because BIG changes will occur in the temperature department very soon. Good news for the folks who enjoy the colder temperatures...readings return back to more seasonal levels this weekend! Models guidance has temperatures falling back into the mid-40s Saturday-Monday.

highs_7day.JPG

#StayTuned #Springlike #SpringtoWinter #StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & Tik Tok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018