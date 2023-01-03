Feeling like mid-April

The calendar says it's winter but Mother Nature says "NOPE"! Spring-like temperatures continue through Thursday with highs in the 60s.

WMAR

We have the opportunity to challenge our record highs both today and tomorrow. The record high today is 68° (2000) and Wednesday's is 70° (2000). Spots across central Maryland will experience temperatures between 20-25° above average for this time of year. It will feel like mid-April!

WMAR

Enjoy the 60s while you can because BIG changes will occur in the temperature department very soon. Good news for the folks who enjoy the colder temperatures...readings return back to more seasonal levels this weekend! Models guidance has temperatures falling back into the mid-40s Saturday-Monday.

WMAR

#StayTuned #Springlike #SpringtoWinter #StevieDanielsWX

