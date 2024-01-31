February by the numbers

BALTIMORE — January is coming to a close and as we turn a new chapter into February, here is what to expect.

One of the best parts of this month is how much daylight we add. From Feb 1st to the end of the month we will add over an hour of sunlight!

That helps warm us too. Our average high temperature goes from 44° up to 50°.

It is not all warmth and sunshine though. This can still be a cold and snow month.

The coldest temperature in the month was -7°!

These are all just averages, so there is a lot of wiggle room.