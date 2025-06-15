Happy Sunday, to all the father figures out there. We hope you enjoy your day!
Temperatures will be a tad cooler than earlier in the week with the 70s and 80s for highs. Skies will have trouble clearing throughout the day as showers and a few storms are expected. On and off showers will keep temperatures closer to average throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Sunday evening into Monday should keep to the cooler tones, with the beginning of the workweek starting off well below our normals.
Father's Day trending cooler than Friday
The 80s return for Sunday with temperatures expected near normal. Rain continues off and on throughout the workweek ahead.
