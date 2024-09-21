Fall foliage report for Maryland

BALTIMORE — Fall is just around the corner, but a few counties have started early. The DNR releases a map of the foliage report across the state, here is the latest.

As expected there isn't a lot of change just yet. That is certainly the case around the Baltimore metro area, southern Maryland , and the eastern shore. We are, however, just starting to see some change in the higher elevations. From Garrett to Carroll counties there are hints of some change. This makes sense with the cooler temperatures of higher elevations.

Rain plays a big factor in how vibrate the colors will be. Parts of the western half of the state have been very dry. The metro area is in good shape as far as any drought conditions. Here is to hoping we will see some beautiful colors in the coming months!