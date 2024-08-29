Fall feel right around the corner

BALTIMORE — After the heat we had this week, you might be thinking cooler thoughts. How does highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s sounds? We had a preview of that last week and we are looking at a repeat next week.

You can see in the picture above that Baltimore, and all of Maryland, is in that blue color. That means that we have an increased chance at being below average for that time of year. That will take us well into the first week of September Where the average high is in the mid 80s. We expect temperatures in the mid 70s!

It can be unreliable to put numbers on a forecast more than seven days out. That is why we look at trends. That cooler air looks to stick around for a bit. It is hard to say that we won't see summer like heat again this year, so enjoy the break for now.