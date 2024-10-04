Fall colors starting to pop

BALTIMORE — The first fall foliage update in October is out, courtesy of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Most of our area is just starting to change. You may notice some of the leaves on the outside of the tree are turning yellow and orange.

If you head out west, the colors are a bit more vibrant. As you climb in elevation the temperatures get colder, so the leaves change earlier as compared to our area. This has been a bit early in some spots.

Hopefully the wet end to September can set us up for a better fall show in October.