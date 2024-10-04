Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Fall colors starting to pop

Early October update
Blog3.jpg
WMAR
Blog3.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — The first fall foliage update in October is out, courtesy of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Most of our area is just starting to change. You may notice some of the leaves on the outside of the tree are turning yellow and orange.

If you head out west, the colors are a bit more vibrant. As you climb in elevation the temperatures get colder, so the leaves change earlier as compared to our area. This has been a bit early in some spots.

Hopefully the wet end to September can set us up for a better fall show in October.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk