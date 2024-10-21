Fall colors reach the peak in some Maryland counties

BALTIMORE — We have started to reach the latter portion of October, and the leaves are really popping in Maryland! As of the Fall Foliage report of 10/17/24, courtesy of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, most of our area is in the midpoint. I have noticed many reds, yellows, and oranges here in Baltimore.

wmar

If you head out west, the colors are a bit more vibrant. As you climb in elevation the temperatures get colder, so the leaves change earlier as compared to our area. Garret County as of the latest report is at past peak, but our camera out at Wisp says otherwise.

wmar

As long as we continue to have these nice bright days with cool calm evenings, we should hit peak by the weekend!