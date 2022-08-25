FAIRly nice weather for the Maryland State Fair!

IT'S BACK!!! Today marks the first day of the Maryland State Fair in Timonium!

It will feel hot and more humid than yesterday with clouds gradually increasing late-day. High temperatures will climb into the low-90s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid-90s outside. Make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day if you plan on heading out to the fair.

The 90s aren't going anywhere! Highs warm up to the lower-90s Friday and Saturday. It will feel like the mid-90s through the weekend. You will want to wear light-colored clothing, apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or greater, and of course drink lots and lots of water!

