FAIRly nice weather for the Maryland State Fair!

The 90s hang out...
Posted at 6:10 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 06:10:00-04

IT'S BACK!!! Today marks the first day of the Maryland State Fair in Timonium!

It will feel hot and more humid than yesterday with clouds gradually increasing late-day. High temperatures will climb into the low-90s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid-90s outside. Make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day if you plan on heading out to the fair.

The 90s aren't going anywhere! Highs warm up to the lower-90s Friday and Saturday. It will feel like the mid-90s through the weekend. You will want to wear light-colored clothing, apply sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or greater, and of course drink lots and lots of water!

