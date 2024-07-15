Excessive Heat Warnings up across the state

BALTIMORE — Maryland has 99 problems and the heat accounts for all of them over the next couple of days across the state. Excessive Heat Warnings are up for central Maryland and the Eastern Shore from 11 AM to 8 PM on Monday, July 15, 2024. Highs look to hit 101 degrees with heat index values up to 112 degrees. Because of the setup in place, Tuesday already has an Excessive Heat Watch in place for central Maryland and the Eastern Shore from 11 AM to 8 PM. It will take a strong cold front late-week for some relief. Stay safe & cool.

