Excessive Heat Warning for Baltimore City and County

BALTIMORE — **UPGRADED** As of 1:00 PM EDT on July 9, 2024, Baltimore City and portions of Baltimore County have been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00 PM. Feels-like temps could get near 110 degrees. Please stay safe, cool, & hydrated. Heat Advisories are still up for the rest of the state till 8 PM and for Wednesday as sweltering conditions continue.

