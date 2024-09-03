Enjoying our weather pattern? It could be beneficial for our fall foliage

BALTIMORE — Have you been enjoying this nice fall weather preview in Maryland, and can't wait for the leaves to start changing? Well, continue cheering on this weather pattern. The key to the most colors and longest amount of days with bright-colored leaves is all based on the weather. The key is to have nice bright, sunny, and mild days. Followed by cool calm and dry nights. This will put the leaves under the least amount of stress, leading to a nice and vibrant fall. Too much rain, wind, or a prolonged drought can hinder the chance to see bright colors.

So in the meantime cheer on this weather! It isn't too early for some pops of colors. Maryland's average peak is in mid-October.