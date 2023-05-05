Watch Now
End of the week drought update

A big improvement
Posted at 4:18 PM, May 05, 2023
BALTIMORE — What an improvement! Our wet week has really helped the dry and drought conditions across Maryland. Here is the latest update:

There is still a lot of yellow on the map, but that is much better than the week before. Any area in that yellow shade is seeing abnormally dry conditions. For us in that brown color, moderate drought.

Lets put some numbers to it. Last week 97% of the state was experiencing dry conditions or some kind of drought. This week that number is down to 53%! Nearly 63% were under drought conditions last week and that is down to just below 8%.

The estimated population of people in drought is about 575,000.

There are still a few shower chances in place over the next week, so here is to hoping we can clear that map completely!

