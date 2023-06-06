BALTIMORE — The SPC has highlighted an area of for Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, and portions of Caroline county for an aggravated fire potential on June 6, 2023. Dry conditions, low relative humidity values, and isolated wind gusts can all add "fuel to the fire." In order to be safe in these conditions it's important to obey burn bans, properly discard cigarettes, avoid activities with an open flame or spark, and if there is smoke around or an active fire to evacuate if needed and listen to local officials.
Elevated fire danger in Maryland
Gusty winds along with continued dry conditions further aggravate the fire potential...
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 13:26:41-04
