Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Elevated fire danger in Maryland

Gusty winds along with continued dry conditions further aggravate the fire potential...
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 13:26:41-04

BALTIMORE — The SPC has highlighted an area of for Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, and portions of Caroline county for an aggravated fire potential on June 6, 2023. Dry conditions, low relative humidity values, and isolated wind gusts can all add "fuel to the fire." In order to be safe in these conditions it's important to obey burn bans, properly discard cigarettes, avoid activities with an open flame or spark, and if there is smoke around or an active fire to evacuate if needed and listen to local officials.

Capture1.JPG
Capture2.JPG

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018