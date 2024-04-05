Watch Now
Eclipse cloud cover forecast

Baltimore will see 89% of the sun covered Monday
Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 16:29:00-04

BALTIMORE — We are a few days away from the partial solar eclipse here in Maryland. The forecast is becoming more clear.

Monday April 8th is the date to mark. The solar eclipse will start at 2:05 pm and end at 4:33 pm. We won't see totality, but we will get up to 89% at peak around 3:21 pm. It is important to know that you will need eclipse glasses if you want to see the eclipse. It will never be safe to look at the eclipse in Maryland without protective glasses.

Skies look pretty good here. Forecast model runs keep a few clouds around. As long as we are not overcast or see any rain we should be get plenty of chances to see the eclipse.

