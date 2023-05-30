Eastern Canadian wildfire smoke moves into the Mid-Atlantic

BALTIMORE — For weeks many of us in Maryland had seen hazy sunsets and vibrant sunsets and sunrises. This has been due to wildfires out in western Canada and the jet stream/weather pattern being the most conducive for the smoke to transport to Maryland. Well recently, there has been another large fire in Halifax, Nova Scotia in eastern Canada and again, we have a chance to see some smoke in our upper atmosphere. If you were to look at current surface map like the one below, you'd note high pressure currently sitting over Nova Scotia. High pressure has winds that move clockwise around it, therefore, the smoke moves east to our area.

Taking a look at the HRRR smoke model from Tuesday to Wednesday, you can see that the smoke plume does move quickly as high pressure strengthens. Most of the smoke stays well off to our east. Of course, the smoke plume will not be as evident in our skies this time, but, if you see a lovely sunset/ sunrise feel free to send it to us here at WMAR or tag me on social media!

