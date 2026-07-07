Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Early July rain & storms

Increased flood threats...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted
and last updated

Over the past 24 hours, central Maryland and the Eastern Shore received approximately 0.25 to 3 inches of rainfall. As a result, multiple Flood Warnings were issued on July 6 for portions of Harford County, Anne Arundel County, and the Baltimore metro area.

RAINFALL.jpg

So far this month, a little less than 2" of rain has been measured at the BWI airport! The normal monthly rainfall value for July is 4.48". Since the start of Meteorological summer, 4.14" of rain has been recorded in the Baltimore area.

RAINFALL.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX
Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

BALTIMORE RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Click here for Baltimore County News
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft