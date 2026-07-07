Early July rain & storms

Over the past 24 hours, central Maryland and the Eastern Shore received approximately 0.25 to 3 inches of rainfall. As a result, multiple Flood Warnings were issued on July 6 for portions of Harford County, Anne Arundel County, and the Baltimore metro area.

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So far this month, a little less than 2" of rain has been measured at the BWI airport! The normal monthly rainfall value for July is 4.48". Since the start of Meteorological summer, 4.14" of rain has been recorded in the Baltimore area.

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