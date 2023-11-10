Watch Now
Drying out in November

Drought conditions expand
Posted at 5:55 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 17:55:30-05

BALTIMORE — We were heading in the right direction for many weeks. That is, until this recent dry stretch. Now drought and dry conditions are back through most of the state.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor has Maryland back in mostly yellow. That is "abnormally dry" conditions. In fact, we are up 30% from this time last week. No surprise given the lack of rain so far. This map does not include the showers we had on 11-10, so hopefully that will help.

Moderate drought conditions (brown) also made a roughly 6% jump from week to week.

We will enter another dry week for most of next week. There are some distant signs that we could see some showers next Friday.

We will keep you up to date!

