Dry conditions building in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Every Thursday our drought monitor comes out. The biggest development this week has been some added "Abnormally Dry" conditions (yellow) mainly on the eastern shore.

This is not a huge surprise given September has been very dry. In fact, BWI has only seen .01" of rain all month. We had a few moderate to heavy showers on the 7th, but most of it missed the official rain gauge at the airport.

We are still in a good place thanks to a very wet August. We received 6.22" of rain and that has kept us level for now.

We have another chance for some rain next week.