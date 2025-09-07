Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Drought worsens in Maryland amid dry stretch

The drought coverage has increased in Maryland
Posted

The drought continues to worsen in Maryland amid dry conditions. Here is a look at the latest drought monitor issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The vast majority of the state (70%) is now in a level 1/5 drought. That is a 40% increase from just a week ago!

The reason for the dry conditions is due to a persistent ridge of high pressure to our north, which has kept us dry for a while.

Normal September rainfall is 4.4", and so far BWI has only received 1.28" for the month. The 6-10 day rainfall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows little to no rain in the near distant future.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft