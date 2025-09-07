Drought worsens in Maryland amid dry stretch

The drought continues to worsen in Maryland amid dry conditions. Here is a look at the latest drought monitor issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The vast majority of the state (70%) is now in a level 1/5 drought. That is a 40% increase from just a week ago!

The reason for the dry conditions is due to a persistent ridge of high pressure to our north, which has kept us dry for a while.

Normal September rainfall is 4.4", and so far BWI has only received 1.28" for the month. The 6-10 day rainfall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows little to no rain in the near distant future.