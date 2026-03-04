Drought woes continue after a drier than normal winter

Welcome to the start of meteorological spring!

This week has been quite gloomy, with daily chances of rain. Even so, we’re currently running a slight rainfall surplus for March. Unfortunately, much of the state remains in a Level 2 out of 5 (moderate) drought. Conditions worsen the farther west you go, while they gradually improve across Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

This drought stems from a prolonged rainfall deficit over the past several months. Since August 2025, we’ve accumulated a precipitation shortfall of 9.74 inches.

The good news? Mother Nature looks ready to bring plenty of rain over the next couple of weeks.