Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Drought woes continue after a drier than normal winter

Meteorological winter was drier than normal across the state
Posted

Welcome to the start of meteorological spring!

This week has been quite gloomy, with daily chances of rain. Even so, we’re currently running a slight rainfall surplus for March. Unfortunately, much of the state remains in a Level 2 out of 5 (moderate) drought. Conditions worsen the farther west you go, while they gradually improve across Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

This drought stems from a prolonged rainfall deficit over the past several months. Since August 2025, we’ve accumulated a precipitation shortfall of 9.74 inches.

The good news? Mother Nature looks ready to bring plenty of rain over the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAZEL RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Bridging the Gap

Meet 87-year-old Hazel Cropper, a 16-time crab picking world champion from Crisfield, Maryland, who holds a Guinness World Record and teaches her craft to visitors from around the world.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft