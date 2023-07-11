Drought Watch expanded for Maryland

BALTIMORE — On July 10, 2023, the Maryland Department of the Environment is urging citizens to voluntarily conserve water usage as a moderate to severe drought has been affecting our state for the past couple of months. While we have seen some rain recently, but we are still nearly seven inches below where we should be for this time of year. So far in 2023, BWI has picked up almost 24 inches of rain as of July 10, 2023. Unfortunately, the hot and humid conditions aren't helping. Hopefully in the coming weeks we can get more rain, in the meantime if you are able to, limit watering your plants if you are able to do so.