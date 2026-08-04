Drought relief takes more than just a few thunderstorms

Even though we've had rounds of summer storms, much of Maryland is still dealing with moderate and severe drought conditions. The northern and eastern portion of the state are the driest and are experiencing severe to extreme drought concerns.

Drought happens when an area receives less rain than normal over an extended period of time, causing soil, streams, and reservoirs to dry out. While one heavy downpour may temporarily puddle the ground, it often takes weeks or even months of steady, widespread rainfall to make up for a long-term rainfall deficit. That's why every soaking rain helps, but it can take time for drought conditions to improve! We need slow soaking rains over time!

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