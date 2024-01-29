Drought monitor takes a winter break

BALTIMORE — So far January 2024 has started with a bang in terms of precipitation and we are currently well above normal for this time of year. Normally in January, we see just under three inches of rain and we've seen almost seven! Take a look at our current drought monitor. For the first time since early 2023, all of Maryland is drought-free! This is a nice and welcome sight. Hopefully, we continue to stay like this all year:)

