Drought in Maryland gets worse

BALTIMORE — We really need some rain and snow. Our latest drought monitor has all of Maryland in some kind of drought ranging from moderate to extreme. The worst of the drought is in the eastern shore.

Severe drought has expanded quite a bit as well. Our next best shot at showers comes on Thanksgiving. There is hope for a good soaking rain, but it doesn't look like it is for everyone.

Year to date - BWI is 7.35 inches behind normal for this time of year. We will need several big rain and snow makers to level that deficit.