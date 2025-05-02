Watch Now
Drought continues for Maryland into the month of May

Rain desperately needed across the majority of Maryland
Hello May, and hello dry conditions!
The newest drought monitor for the state came out on Thursday morning and it's not looking so good for our pending crop season. Your backyard is not the only location suffering from this lack of rain... It's about 60 percent of the state.

No noticeable change from the previous week's monitor update.
This blog is not all bad news though, we will see some rain enter back into the forecast starting Thursday evening into the weekend! Our best bet at seeing some improvement to the next model will be to the west and to the west of I-81.

Taking us through early Saturday morning, we see more than a quarter of an inch in totals for our western counties; counties like Fredrick, Washington and Carroll, which are under severe drought status. More rain is expected to linger into the weekend, which will only help our dry state.

Here is to the hope that the end of May will ease some of the deficit carried over from previous months.

