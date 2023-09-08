Drought conditions worsen

BALTIMORE — Our weekly update shows spreading drought across the state. There is little surprise there given the lack of rain and the high heat we had.

the good news is over 70% of the state is out of dry/drought conditions. The bad news - we have severe drought back in part of the state. It is a small sliver coming in at just .5% but it is back. that is the orange color you see on the map. There is a much larger area, but just the tip nudges over the state line.

We will get a lot of rain chances over the next week. Things turn active and hopefully we can get rainfall where it is needed most.