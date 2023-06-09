Watch Now
Drought conditions spread

A lack of rain this month has lead to more drought
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jun 09, 2023
Every week we get an update on the drought conditions in Maryland. It is no surprise, given the lack of rainfall here, that we have seen drought conditions get a bit worse in the state.

The latest update posted above shows moderate drought (brown) spreading from the Baltimore metro through the eastern shore and farther south.

Currently, about 83.5% of the state is seeing at least dry conditions or worse. That is up from 66% last week.

About 36.5% of the state is seeing moderate drought. That is up from about 20% last week.

The good news is we have some rain chances. There are showers in the forecast Friday evening and a better chance at rain next Monday. We will certainly need more, but it is a start.

