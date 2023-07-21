Drought conditions getting better

BALTIMORE — Our drought monitor is released every Thursday, but the data is collected every Tuesday. We like to bring you this each week to track the updates.

Here is what we are seeing (this will not include the heavy rain we got early Friday morning):

WMAR

One take away right off the bat is the big improvement of the eastern shore. Many areas are out of drought conditions with yellow being abnormally. Last week roughly 15% of the state was seeing no drought conditions at all. This week that number is up to about 41%! That is a big jump.

Abnormally dry conditions are down from ~85% last week to ~59% this week.

Severe drought however didn't move much. This includes most of Howard and Carroll counties where we need the rain the most. ~11% of the state falls in that category.

I would like to see more rain in the bucket. We are at 17.95" for the year. Our average is 24.16. That means we need about 6.2" of rain to get back to average.

We get a few more chances next week, but this weekend is dry.