Drought conditions easing after soaking rain

BALTIMORE — Beneficial rain put a big dent in Maryland's drought conditions.
It was a soaking rain that switched over to snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Some picked up several inches, and it showed on this weeks drought update.
Every category improved. Here is a quick breakdown.
Areas of the state, under no drought conditions, grew from 17% last week to 22% this week.
Abnormally dry conditions shrank from 83% to 78%.
Moderate drought went from 43% to 30%.
Finally, we went from 3% of the state in severe drought to none at all!
We have another chance to drop this even more. A potent system is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday. Windy conditions as well as a lot of rain will be with us for a few days.