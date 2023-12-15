Drought conditions easing after soaking rain

BALTIMORE — Beneficial rain put a big dent in Maryland's drought conditions.

It was a soaking rain that switched over to snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Some picked up several inches, and it showed on this weeks drought update.

Every category improved. Here is a quick breakdown.

Areas of the state, under no drought conditions, grew from 17% last week to 22% this week.

Abnormally dry conditions shrank from 83% to 78%.

Moderate drought went from 43% to 30%.

Finally, we went from 3% of the state in severe drought to none at all!

We have another chance to drop this even more. A potent system is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday. Windy conditions as well as a lot of rain will be with us for a few days.