Drought busting rain

BALTIMORE — If April showers really do bring may flowers then we are set for a bloom after Friday's rain. Our washout certainly played spoiler for outdoor plans but we really do need the rain.

WMAR

Our latest drought monitor has a good portion of our area, and even the entire state of Maryland, under a moderate drought. In fact, 62.98% of the state is under a level 2 (moderate) drought. Lets put some numbers to it. On average we see 13.14" of rain by now. We have seen 7.3". That puts us at a deficit of 5.84" of rain, so it is easy to see why we are under drought conditions.

Here is where the good news comes in. We are set to get a good amount of rain out of this weekend system. When it is all said and done, some places could see 2 inches of rain spread out over a few days.

Here is one forecast model on rain totals.

WMAR

It is important to keep in mind, that includes Sunday which will feature some heavier thundershowers. Rain totals will be much higher under those isolated showers. So not everyone will get close to, or even over 2". Either way this will be a big help for our drought. We will likely see the impacts of it when the next drought monitor update comes out next Thursday.