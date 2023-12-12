December drought update

BALTIMORE — One year ago, Maryland was in 100% ZERO drought for the entire state and so far, this year has been lacking in the rain department with 17% of the state in the NO DROUGHT category.

As of 12/5/2023, 82% of the state is in the abnormally dry category, 43% in the moderate drought category,m and 3% in the severe drought category. There are some slight improvements in the last week after 2.79 inches of rain fell at the airport and locally higher amounts fell across the state. Some of the eastern shore has even been removed from the dry category. Unfortunately, we are still almost five inches under where we should be for this time of year. The next couple of days look very dry before our next peak of a system. We shall see how the rest of the month/year goes....