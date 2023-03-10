Watch Now
Daylight Saving Time

We spring forward this weekend
Posted at 5:56 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 17:56:26-05

We spring forward this weekend! We will lose an hour early Sunday morning. The time will jump one hour ahead at 2 am. Phones should automatically switch but you will have to change the time on most clocks.

Use this as a reminder to test your smoke detectors and replace the batteries. It should be done twice a year.

We do gain some extra light in the evening. Our sunset time will jump to near 7:10 pm!

On the other hand the sunrise will be later. Our sunrise will be at 7:22 so that means it is darker for longer.

