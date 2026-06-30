Dangerous heat ahead

A major heatwave kicks off today with the peak of the heat taking place Thursday-Saturday! The National Weather Service has already issued heat alerts for central MD and the Eastern Shore. Heat Advisories are in place for areas in orange on Wednesday as heat index values could climb to 106°.

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Thursday-Saturday will feature heat index values up to 112°!

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Daily record highs could be in jeopardy, especially on Friday and Saturday!

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There won't be much nighttime relief, which could lead to cumulative exhaustion as the human body is not able to naturally recover from the day's heat stress. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are likely if you can't find ways to keep cool!

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Here are some tips and tricks on how to cope with the extreme heat this week/weekend!

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Stay safe and hydrated!

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