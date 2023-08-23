Cooler than average end to August

BALTIMORE — With only a little more than a week left in August you may be thinking more about fall. We are set to get a taste of it to warp up the month.

Here is the temperature outlook for August 29th thru September 2nd:

WMAR

Baltimore, and all of Maryland is in the blue shade. That means there is a greater chance that our area runs below average for that time of year. I wouldn't rush to get a PSL just yet though. Our average highs to end the month are in the mid 80s. That means we have a good shot at being cooler than that and not necessarily a big temperature drop. Some longer range forecast have our temperatures in the low 80s for highs. Some overnight lows could dip into the upper 50s, though!

I wouldn't say this cooler air will be here to stay for all of September. We can certainly still get hot! The first day of fall is September 23rd.