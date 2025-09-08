Cooler temperatures are here to stay for the next week

Monday, like the rest of the days this week, is expected to reach the 70s for highs. We have experienced significant temperature swings over the past few months, with August being notably cooler. September has kept up with the consistency, with temperatures mainly in the 70s for highs.

We have had 2 days in September where the 80s appeared on our maps for high temperatures. The average for the month is in the 80s, with the first day of September typically being one of the warmest. We missed our marks there, but with it only being the start of the second week, we have time to recover.

Finishing out the second week and rolling into the middle portions of the month, we will see some of the 80s return. I do not think this is enough to balance the books, but we have to start somewhere! As a fall lover myself, unless we get another big swing of temperatures for the ending portions of the month, I am happy to say fall seems to have arrived a bit early this year.

A quick glance at the next 6-10 days will back up my theories on fall this year. Our cooler pattern looks to stick around, even through the middle portions of the month!