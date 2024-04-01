Continuing to keep an eye on strong storms Tuesday-Wednesday

BALTIMORE — It's April first and this forecast is no joke for us here in Maryland. The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded us here in Maryland to a level 1/5 MARGINAL risk for severe weather on Tuesday and now Wednesday as well. Now don't let your guard down too much, the severe risk is still there. The elements just aren't as conducive as they were yesterday and the threat has significantly shifted east into the Ohio Valley. The main threats are still damaging winds, heavy rain, and large hail.

On Wednesday as our cold front pushes farther east, we are again under a severe weather threat. Strong to severe storms are likely into the afternoon and evening. The main threats are still damaging winds, heavy rain, and large hail. Once this system is all said and done some areas could also pick up to 3" of rain. Isolated flooding is another variable to watch out for.

