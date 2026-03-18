Confirmed EF-1 tornado in Maryland

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Ridgely, MD (Caroline county) on the evening of March 16th, 2026. The twister contained maximum winds of 100 mph. There was significant wind damage from the tornado between Sudlersville and Millington in MD (Queen Anne's county).

Damage from the supercell that formed in Montgomery county was ruled as straight-line wind damage.

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