Coldest air in 9 months

BALTIMORE — It was a cold morning, but you already knew that. But just how cold? Would it surprise you to learn that we haven't been as cold as we were Wednesday morning in 9 months?

We started the day at 23° at the airport. This is certainly very cold, but not quite the record. That was 13° set back in 1955.

The last time we were at least 23° or colder was February 4th. We were a bone chilling 14°! We did have a few close passes, for example on February 18th we hit 25°.

If this cold was too much too fast, the good news is we will get warmer heading into the weekend.