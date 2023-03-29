Watch Now
Cold enough for a freeze

Protect your plants
Freeze Warning 4-9 AM Thursday
Posted at 4:40 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 16:49:36-04

A shot of cold air is on the way for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There isn't much moisture with this system. It is more of a wind shift to out of the north that will gust up to 25 miles per hour at times. That will usher in cold enough air to create conditions for a hard freeze. In our area, parts of Howard county are of greatest concern. You can see the freeze warning in purple on the graphic above.

7 AM temperatures

You may have gotten a jump start on the growing season with the warm winter we had. If you do have plants in the ground that won't do well in temperatures at or below the freezing mark bring them inside if possible or cover them up. Even where there isn't a freeze warning, frost is possible. Some may even need to scrape the car windshield.

9 AM temperatures

Most will be in the clear by the time the freeze warning ends. This will be the last chance for this week for temperatures that cold.

