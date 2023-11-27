Cold blast early this week

BALTIMORE — It has been a pretty seasonable November stretch here in Maryland, but come Tuesday November 28, we could see some of the coldest air of the season. A strong cold front carrying a potent arctic airmass will swing in from Canada.

Not only will temperatures fall to nearly 15 degrees below average, but the winds could see gusts up to 35 mph. Highs on Tuesday struggle to get to 40 degrees and lows at times could be in the low 20s. The temps should improve by Thursday, but we have some bitter cold days ahead. Stay warm and safe my friends!