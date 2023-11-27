Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Cold blast early this week

Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 30s...
Posted at 10:11 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 22:11:47-05

BALTIMORE — It has been a pretty seasonable November stretch here in Maryland, but come Tuesday November 28, we could see some of the coldest air of the season. A strong cold front carrying a potent arctic airmass will swing in from Canada.

Screenshot 2023-05-04 132323.png

Not only will temperatures fall to nearly 15 degrees below average, but the winds could see gusts up to 35 mph. Highs on Tuesday struggle to get to 40 degrees and lows at times could be in the low 20s. The temps should improve by Thursday, but we have some bitter cold days ahead. Stay warm and safe my friends!

Screenshot 2023-05-04 131504.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018