On January 19th, 2023 temperatures stayed well into the 40s in central Maryland while just down the road in Virginia some folks hit the 60s.

I know you're thinking, what gives? Well, what happened today was a natural phenomenon called cold air damming. What that means is that a large high-pressure system usually parks itself over the northeast. This system has air that circulates around it clockwise, because of this the cold air from the north gets pushed into the Appalachian mountains. With nowhere else to go the cold air just gets stuck. This usually doesn't last for long and once the high-pressure system weakens.