BALTIMORE — Soak up the 50s and 60s while you can. Colder weather makes a comeback in Baltimore the first week of 2025.

Above is an extended outlook that takes us into the first week and a half or so into January. We are forecast to get much colder. Even by the first weekend of the new year highs will be held to the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.

This looks like a longer stretch of colder temperatures that could mark the whole first half of January.