BALTIMORE — Metro Baltimore and Northeast Maryland are under a code orange air quality alert for today August 26, 2024. This is due to higher ozone levels and wildfire smoke from numerous fires burning across the Gulf States and Lower Mississippi River Valley. Therefore, those in these areas who have asthma and other respiratory illnesses should limit times outside if necessary. Skies should recover slightly tomorrow.
Code Orange Air Quality alert for Metro Baltimore
This includes northeast Maryland too...
