Coastal Flood alerts for our area

BALTIMORE — Starting early in the morning on June 5, 2023, at 3:00 AM EDT till 11:00 AM EDT, a Coastal Flood Warning will go into effect for Anne Arundel County. For southern Baltimore County and Baltimore City, a Coastal Flood Advisory goes into effect from 4:00 AM EDT till 10:00 AM EDT. This is due to winds from the bay pushing the waters onshore along with astronomical tides. The current and upcoming lunar cycles will help to aid in higher coastal waters. This could lead to up to a foot of water in some low lying areas, especially around high tide times. Of course, only six inches of water can move a vehicle so it is important to stay away from flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

