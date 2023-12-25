Cloudy and mild for Christmas

BALTIMORE — It looks like we made this nice list in terms of weather for Christmas in Maryland. For your Christmas Eve skies remain mostly chilly and dry. Clouds linger and we could see some fog overnight in some locations. Rudolph will be needed in Maryland, but nothing to stop Santa and his sleigh. Christmas morning looks to be mostly cloudy with some lingering fog as temps remain in the 40s. Just in time for you to open gifts and eat breakfast, the fog should lift and temps rise back into the low to mid-50s. Rain shouldn't start until Tuesday so plenty of time to go out and enjoy any and all new outside toys. Clouds thicken after dinnertime and temps fall. Just in time fore you to watch the Ravens game here on WMAR! Anyways, from all of Maryland's most accurate weather team, we wish you all a merry and bright Christmas and a happy New Year!

wmar